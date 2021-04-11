TikToker 'Clean Cut Skolly' goes viral to ease Covid-19 gloom
11 April 2021 - 00:00
His TikTok videos may be helping people to smile through a pandemic, but juggling them with his day job is a serious business, says Clean Cut Skolly.
That's the alter ego of Grant Renecle, a Johannesburg copywriter who created the typical alpha male "boet" who likes to gym, party and meet girls...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.