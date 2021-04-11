WATCH | Meet opera singer 'using the little resources he has to make a huge difference'
11 April 2021 - 00:00
An unemployed opera singer who can’t travel because of the lockdown is drawing crowds to a township pet salon, where he treats customers to impromptu singing solos.
Masakhane Sotayisi is better known for his voice than his veterinary advice. But that may well change, judging by the popularity of his pet grooming service in Khayelitsha...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.