WATCH | Meet opera singer 'using the little resources he has to make a huge difference'

An unemployed opera singer who can’t travel because of the lockdown is drawing crowds to a township pet salon, where he treats customers to impromptu singing solos.



Masakhane Sotayisi is better known for his voice than his veterinary advice. But that may well change, judging by the popularity of his pet grooming service in Khayelitsha...