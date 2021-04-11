WATCH | Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa' Prince Philip as funeral details are released

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hailing him as a “special person”.

This as tributes continue pouring in for Prince Philip two days after his death was announced.

The duke died “peacefully” on Friday morning at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth is believed to have been at his side at the time of his passing, according to Daily Mail.

On Saturday, Clarence House shared a short clip of the Prince of Wales paying tribute to his father on behalf of the royal family and thanking the world for its support during their loss.

“I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable devoted service to the queen, to my family and to the country. But also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

“As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure.