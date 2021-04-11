Strange Days

Who is the richest of them all? Forbes list gets some pricey knickers in a knot

Things are looking up for the super rich - or, at least, for some of them

The best news this week came in the form of the Forbes World's Billionaires list. Tidings of joy for the wealthiest in the world.



Things are looking up for the super-rich. Firstly, there are more of them — so there's hope for the aspirational types. Forbes calculated that a newly minted billionaire was inducted into this halcyon sphere at a rate of one every 17 hours last year. Most came from China. That should nicely offset the 150-million new entrants into the abject poverty rankings. ..