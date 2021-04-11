Why Jared Leto initially turned down his acclaimed role in 'The Little Things'

The Oscar-winning actor chats to Margaret Gardiner about stepping out of his comfort zone for his latest film, the value of silence, and more

"It really was a walk on the wild side ... on the dark side of the moon," says Jared Leto of his Golden Globe-nominated role in The Little Things, a taut movie starring three Oscar winners: Leto, who plays Albert Sparma, a serial murder suspect, and Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, who play the detectives on his trail.



"Initially I turned down the role because I didn't want to play a suspect or a villain," says Leto. But director John Lee Hancock convinced him to take the role when they agreed on the vision for the character...