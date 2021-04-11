Why Jared Leto initially turned down his acclaimed role in 'The Little Things'
The Oscar-winning actor chats to Margaret Gardiner about stepping out of his comfort zone for his latest film, the value of silence, and more
11 April 2021 - 00:00
"It really was a walk on the wild side ... on the dark side of the moon," says Jared Leto of his Golden Globe-nominated role in The Little Things, a taut movie starring three Oscar winners: Leto, who plays Albert Sparma, a serial murder suspect, and Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, who play the detectives on his trail.
"Initially I turned down the role because I didn't want to play a suspect or a villain," says Leto. But director John Lee Hancock convinced him to take the role when they agreed on the vision for the character...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.