‘It’s OK to not be OK’ — Miss SA Shudu Musida shows support for people struggling with mental health

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida on Sunday pledged solidarity with people who struggle with mental health. She took to Instagram to share that even as Miss SA, she also has her own struggles.

Musida hosts Mindful Mondays, a weekly live discussion about mental health on Instagram in partnership with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

“I’m Miss SA but I too have struggles and I can only hope that with the little I do through Mindful Mondays people can know they’re not alone. I’m with them,” she wrote.

She said the discussions help her heal and learn more about mental health.

“I’m not as strong as I’d like to be on most days, and sometimes after Mindful Mondays I find myself learning and healing through the collectiveness of the cause. I think I’m explaining this because I want people to know it’s OK to not be OK but they’re not alone,” she wrote on Instagram.