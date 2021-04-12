WATCH | SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ among big winners at the Baftas

“This is so incredible, thank you very much,” said a clearly overjoyed and overwhelmed Ehrlich, who accepted the award virtually.

She thanked Foster for sharing his story with “such an open heart and such vulnerability”, but saved the “biggest thank you” for “the very special little octopus who has opened hearts all over the world to the natural world and the great African sea forests”.

My Octopus Teacher has also been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature category.

The night’s big winner, Nomadland, is also up for several accolades at the upcoming Academy Awards. It scooped the Best Film Bafta and other prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand on Sunday.