Airbnbs, public hospitals and SA’s ignorance: Ndumiso Ngcobo’s top read columns

I dread ending up in a public hospital — and not for the reasons you'd expect

A lot of debate has been generated around the progressively approaching National Health Insurance (NHI). I have a simplistic view on the matter.

The need for universal national health insurance is a no-brainer bordering on duh! — but a lot of things look good on paper, case in point being the Covid Relief Fund. Giving money to the government is not too different from Lewis Hamilton handing the keys to his Mercedes-AMG One hypercar to Stevie Wonder after plying him with tequila.

But if you think this is a well-thought-out piece on the merits and downsides of the NHI, you do not know me at all. It is not that kind of party.

My biggest concern about the NHI is the prospect of finding myself in a public hospital. Again, not for the usual reasons you hear from whiny talk radio callers.

