Kanye West's 'Nike Air Yeezy 1' prototype sneakers to retail for $1m at private auction

“I ain't dropped the album but the shoes went platinum.” That's what Kanye West rapped in 2016.

Little did we know the rapper and businessman meant one sneaker could rake in millions.

On Monday, Sotheby’s announced it was auctioning West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers for $1m (about R14.5m).

The item, considered “one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence”, is set to be auctioned during a private sale from Ryan Chang, renowned sneaker collector and curator of Applied Arts NYC.

It will also be exhibited at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 16 to 21.

According to Sotheby's, the Jesus Walks hitmaker wore the sample of the shoes in February 2008 during his performance at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.