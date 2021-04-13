'Meghan, Archie and I will always hold a special place for you': Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry has paid a touching tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, saying he will be sorely missed but always remembered.

Prince Philip, who was the husband of Queen Elizabeth and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, died on Friday.

He will be buried at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Saturday.

In a statement shared on Archewell, a non-profit organisation named after Harry and Meghan Markel's son Archie, Harry said he will always remember Prince Philip as the “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end”.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm and also because you never knew what he might say next,” said Harry.

“He will be remembered as the longest-reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a prince and a duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa.”