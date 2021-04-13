Four design features on Huawei Mate40 Pro to make you swoon

Huawei’s flagship Mate40 Pro is a state-of-the-art smartphone that will make your heart flutter. From good looks to impressive specs, top performance and innovative tech features, you won’t know what hit you.

Colour me pretty

At first, you may think that the Huawei Mate40 Pro is only available in black and silver. On closer inspection, you’ll see how dynamic the mystic silver is — it’s not quite silver as it changes, interplaying with light and shadows under a durable, matt glass exterior. If anything, you can immediately tell that the Mate40 Pro is a flagship just by its looks. But there are more options when it comes to colour. Huawei is also launching a yellow or green crafted vegan leather design that complements its champagne gold, mid-frame detailing.

Ring of glory

The striking Space Ring camera system on the back of the Mate40 Pro is like nothing we’ve seen on a smartphone before. While other brands keep adding more cameras that sit in a row on the back, the Mate40 Pro’s circular lens layout feels quite futuristic. It manages to be sleek and modern and makes Huawei stand out from the competition. And with the Space Ring you get a very impressive Periscope Telephoto Camera that supports 10 times hybrid zoom and 50 times digital zoom.

All about the curves

The Mate40 Pro’s exquisite, edge-to-edge 88° horizon display is something to behold (and really comfortable to hold). It almost feels like the screen is dripping over the sides of the smartphone or that it has invisible edges. It’s beautiful, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that the Mate 40 Pro is well-protected too, being IP68 rated for splash, water, and dust resistance.

Another cool feature is that while there are up-and-down volume controls on the side of the phone, you can also adjust the sound using virtual controls along the edges. Smart and curvy? These virtual controls can be used as the shoulder buttons of a virtual joypad, or even as a shutter button for the camera app. Expect a 90Hz refresh rate support (or a 240Hz touch sampling rate if you’re using the Mate 40 Pro for mobile gaming).

I see you baby ...

We love how the small front camera doesn’t interfere with the design of the Mate40 Pro. Instead, it’s an engineering marvel with 3D Face unlocking capabilities, smart gesture control and ultra-wide photography. But there’s more — the Mate 40 Pro also sees you. While some smartphones frustratingly go dim when you don’t actually want them to, the Mate 40 Pro has a smarter, Eyes On Display which means when you look at it, it turns on.

There are also useful touch-free, gesture controls. Using your Mate 40 Pro to follow a recipe and don’t want to get food prep on the screen? With AI interactions all you need to do is move your hand up and down, or left and right to scroll. You can make a grabbing motion to take a quick screenshot or move your hand close to the screen to answer calls, or even control audio playback. Want your ringing phone to quieten down? Just look at it ... it sounds like sci-fi but with the Mate 40 Pro, it’s a reality — and convenient.

Huawei’s flagship Mate 40 Pro is valued at the recommended retail price of R19,999 and available on the Huawei website.

Watch the video below: