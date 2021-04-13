Reviewed: Why I switched from Apple AirPods to Huawei FreeBuds 4i

But not all earbuds are made the same (or for the same ears) and Huawei’s new FreeBuds 4i True Wireless Stereo earphones are, first and foremost, really comfortable. If anything, I’ve come to realise that while I do still use an iPhone, there are many, better brands for me when it comes to earbud fit (and function).

At about R5,000, the latest Apple AirPods Pro are pricey yet the Huawei FreeBuds 4i are only R1,499 and have active noise cancellation (ANC). Huawei is known for making great wearables — the GT 2 Pro smartwatch is brilliant — and after using the FreeBuds 4i for a while, this is what I’ve discovered.