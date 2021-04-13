Lifestyle

The Rock for president? Dwayne Johnson would run for office 'if it's what people want'

The actor did not say which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House

13 April 2021 - 10:10 By Reuters
Actor Dwayne Johnson says he'd consider running for president if people want that.
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson said on Monday that he would run for US president if he felt he had enough support from Americans.

Johnson, 48, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the US, has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years.

“I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” Johnson said when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the Today show on Monday.

The former professional wrestler did not say which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House.

His remarks follow an online public opinion poll released last week by consumer trends company Piplsay that found some 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson.

Johnson, known as “The Rock”, said he was humbled by the poll.

“I don’t think our founding fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pickup truck driving, fanny-pack wearing guy joining their club — but if it ever happens it’d be my honour to serve you, the people,” he said in an Instagram post.

Johnson, whose work includes the rebooted Jumanji movie franchise and the TV show Young Rock, joins a long list of American celebrities who have run for political office, including former Apprentice star Donald Trump.

Magic Mike actor Matthew McConaughey and former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner are reported to be weighing potential runs for governor in Texas and California respectively.

