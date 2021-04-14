Lifestyle

Activist Zulaikha Patel says first book will reignite passion for black hair and African literature

14 April 2021 - 07:27
Activist Zulaikha Patel hopes to inspire young girls with her first book 'My Coily Crowny Hair'.
Activist Zulaikha Patel hopes to inspire young girls with her first book 'My Coily Crowny Hair'.
Image: Supplied

Activist and speaker Zulaikha Patel hopes to empower young girls to embrace their natural hair and ignite a passion for African literature through her first book, My Coily Crowny Hair.

Patel started reading children’s books at the age of four years but was later discouraged because she couldn’t relate to the identities of the characters she read about.

“When I was a child, this didn’t sit well with me because when I opened children’s books, I came across stories that were not of my African reality. They were stories about little girls with blue eyes, blonde hair and fair skin. That was not how my African reality looked like,” she told TimesLIVE.

The story centres on seven-year old Lisakhaya who is encouraged by her mother and grandmother to love her hair, something Patel drew from her personal childhood experience.

Patel, whose father is Indian and her mother black, was insecure as a child and endured bullying and discrimination. Her mother and grandmother were constant assuring figures who helped her navigate her younger years.

'Racism is violence and this was deeper than hair': activist Zulaikha Patel weighs in on Clicks shutdown

Patel says Clicks' marketing team should be fired because it undermined their major paying customers and target audience.
News
7 months ago

Will naked protests save South African women?

Just how effective are naked protests in sparking the intended conversation?
Ideas
2 years ago

“Growing up in an interracial family and not having hair like my father’s made me very insecure as a child because we could never be seen publicly without questions. There were always uncomfortable and derogatory statements passed but I had my mother to remind me my hair is beautiful,” she said.

“You can be an engineer, a speaker, a teacher or even a president. With your hair, you can be anything you want to be,” reads a line from the book that assures young girls they don’t need to assimilate to Eurocentric beauty standards to succeed or be accepted.

“I want a young black girl child to understand her capabilities are not limited by her physical appearance but are enhanced when she is confident and owning who she is,” she said.

Patel was 13 when she shot to prominence during the 2016 antiracism protests at Pretoria Girls High School, where she demanded the right to wear her Afro hairstyle.

“I found myself in unbearable conditions in which I was no longer able to breathe  and I found myself with no other choice but to resist,” she said about the protest.

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi and activist Zulaikha Patel talk teaching the girl child & holding men accountable

Miss Universe and activist Zulaikha Patel had a frank conversation about activism and holding men accountable.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

It is not a naked protest, we will be in shorts and t-shirts: Pretoria schoolgirl

A protest against gender-based violence scheduled for Friday will not be in the buff, contrary to previous assertions.
News
2 years ago

Solange Knowles joins #StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh fight

It's no secret that American singer Solange Knowles has unwittingly become a muse for the rapidly growing, ever-engaged natural hair community. So ...
TshisaLIVE
4 years ago

Most read

  1. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  4. Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.