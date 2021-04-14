Activist Zulaikha Patel says first book will reignite passion for black hair and African literature

Activist and speaker Zulaikha Patel hopes to empower young girls to embrace their natural hair and ignite a passion for African literature through her first book, My Coily Crowny Hair.

Patel started reading children’s books at the age of four years but was later discouraged because she couldn’t relate to the identities of the characters she read about.

“When I was a child, this didn’t sit well with me because when I opened children’s books, I came across stories that were not of my African reality. They were stories about little girls with blue eyes, blonde hair and fair skin. That was not how my African reality looked like,” she told TimesLIVE.

The story centres on seven-year old Lisakhaya who is encouraged by her mother and grandmother to love her hair, something Patel drew from her personal childhood experience.

Patel, whose father is Indian and her mother black, was insecure as a child and endured bullying and discrimination. Her mother and grandmother were constant assuring figures who helped her navigate her younger years.