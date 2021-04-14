EskomSePush is our ‘hobby’, says co-creator of load-shedding survival app

Since Eskom started playing Russian Roulette with the country’s power switch again, you’re no doubt one of the millions who’ve logged on to EskomSePush.

Many of us rely on this popular app to help us navigate the complex national load-shedding schedule, but did you ever consider who is behind it?

EskomSePush was created in 2014 by Herman Maritz and Dan Wells, a pair of 30-something web developers based in Cape Town. It was born out of their desire to make their own lives simpler when it came to planning around scheduled power outages.

We caught up with Wells to find out more:

Who came up with the tongue-in-cheek name EskomSePush?

In 2014, Herman and I working in the same office building apps for banks. We had a lot of conference calls about “push notifications” and how these notifications could be used to send users banking updates.

Some of the meetings had folks with heavy Afrikaans accents (including Herman) and the word “push” always made our day. (The mute button on the conference equipment is very helpful for politely having a chuckle.)

The name was definitely inspired by some of those banking folks, but put simply it is push notifications for Eskom: EskomSePush.

When you and Maritz launched the app, you were doing it as a side gig. Has it become a full-time job?

Not at all. Load-shedding is (luckily) not permanent. We both have full-time jobs as managers of technical teams, and we keep EskomSePush separate from them. We work on the app in our free time after hours. It’s our hobby.