J-Lo, H.E.R. to star in streamed concert to raise funds for Covid-19 vaccines

14 April 2021 - 15:28 By Hanna Rantala
Singer H.E.R. will perform in a streamed concert to raise funds for vaccines.
Image: Getty Images/Getty Images for Verizon

Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for Covid-19 vaccines after last year’s One World - Together at Home fundraiser in which locked-down stars, including Lady Gaga, performed from their homes.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and will also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, according to organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

“This is an opportunity to call on world leaders to make sure the 27 million heroic health workers around the world who don’t yet have access to a vaccine can get access over the coming months,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

The event will also campaign for fair and equal access to vaccines for all.

“The reality is that many of the wealthiest nations are starting to stockpile vaccines,” said Evans, adding the broadcast would urge nations to donate excess doses and give financial support to the Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organisation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

Covax aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.

“The great news is there have already been many nations around the world that are starting to donate doses,” Evans said.

“Australia, for example, donated a million doses to Papua New Guinea. We know the Norwegian government decided to make a donation of doses. There’s great momentum building.”

Reuters

