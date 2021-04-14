J-Lo, H.E.R. to star in streamed concert to raise funds for Covid-19 vaccines

Singers Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R. will star in a global streaming and broadcast special on May 8 to raise money for Covid-19 vaccines after last year’s One World - Together at Home fundraiser in which locked-down stars, including Lady Gaga, performed from their homes.

VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will be hosted by singer Selena Gomez and will also feature the Foo Fighters and Eddie Vedder, according to organiser Global Citizen, an international advocacy group.

“This is an opportunity to call on world leaders to make sure the 27 million heroic health workers around the world who don’t yet have access to a vaccine can get access over the coming months,” said Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans.

The event will also campaign for fair and equal access to vaccines for all.