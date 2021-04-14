'Mischievous' or racist? Prince Philip's 'sharp wit' often cut deep

British Princes Harry and William both referenced Prince Philip’s love of a good laugh in the tributes they shared to their late “grandpa” at the weekend.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

William described his grandfather’s sense of humour as being “mischievous”, while Harry said he was “cheeky right ‘til the end”.

“My grandfather ... was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next,” Harry wrote on Archewell.com , the website of the non-profit organisation he shares with his wife, Meghan.

Never knowing what Philip might say next resulted in much awkwardness for the monarchy during his tenure as the longest-serving royal consort in British history.