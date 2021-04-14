Lifestyle

Princess Anne seen in public for the first time since Prince Philip's death

14 April 2021 - 15:56 By Guy Faulconbridge
Princess Anne has been seen in public for the first time since her dad's funeral.
Princess Anne has been seen in public for the first time since her dad's funeral.
Image: Glyn Kirk/WPA Pool via Getty Images

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week.

Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99.

Anne, 70, dressed in black and in sunglasses, arrived at the Royal Yacht Squadron, a sailing club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight.

"My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all." 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain.
Lifestyle
9 hours ago

Royal family share insight into Prince Philip’s final moments

When Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9, Buckingham Place issued a statement saying the 99-year-old had “passed ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa' Prince Philip as funeral details are released

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hailing him as a “special person”.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  4. Behind the seams of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert's pageant wardrobe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...