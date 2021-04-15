'We'll look after granny for you': Princess Eugenie's emotional tribute to Prince Philip

Britain's Princess Eugenie shared a touching tribute to her grandfather, Prince Philip, as other members of the royal family posted never before seen snaps of the late Duke of Edinburgh on Instagram.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Eugenie, who is the daughter of the couple's scandal-ridden son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (Fergie), recently became a mother herself.

She gave birth to her first child, a son, in February. The little boy was given the middle name Philip in honour of the duke.