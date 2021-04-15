Lifestyle

'We'll look after granny for you': Princess Eugenie's emotional tribute to Prince Philip

15 April 2021 - 12:23 By Toni Jaye Singer
Princesses Beatrice (left) and Eugenie with their late grandfather, Prince Philip.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Britain's Princess Eugenie shared a touching tribute to her grandfather, Prince Philip, as other members of the royal family posted never before seen snaps of the late Duke of Edinburgh on Instagram.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9 at the age of 99.

Eugenie, who is the daughter of the couple's scandal-ridden son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (Fergie), recently became a mother herself.

She gave birth to her first child, a son, in February. The little boy was given the middle name Philip in honour of the duke.

Like her cousins, princes William and Harry, Eugenie shared personal memories of her “dearest grandpa” in her tribute, listing some of the things she'll never forget about him.

"⁣⁣I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read,” she wrote on Instagram. “I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. ⁣I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“We all miss you,” Eugenie added⁣⁣, thanking her grandfather for his dedication to, and love for his family, and “especially Granny, who we will look after for you”.

'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to Prince Philip

The British royals recall some of the things they particularly loved about their late grandfather.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Meanwhile Prince Charles and his son William shared photos remembering the duke as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the official social media accounts they share with their wives, Camilla and Catherine (Kate).

Take a look:

Philip was a father of four and grandfather of eight. His grandson Harry and wife Meghan are expecting a daughter midyear. She will be the duke's 11th great-grandchild.

Philip's funeral will take place on April 17 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Due to the pandemic, it will be an intimate affair in line with the British government’s Covid-19 regulations.

