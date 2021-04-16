Lifestyle

‘Harry Potter’ star Helen McCrory dies

16 April 2021 - 18:24 By Reuters
Helen McCrory poses after she was awarded an OBE by Britain's Queen Elizabeth at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. She succumbed to cancer at 52.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Parsons

Britain's Helen McCrory, who starred in Harry Potter films and the Peaky Blinders television series, has died after a battle with cancer, her husband Damian Lewis said on Twitter on Friday. She was 52.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he said.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you." 

