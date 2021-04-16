Pray for the queen, Anglican leader says before Philip's funeral

The spiritual leader of the Anglican Church Justin Welby on Friday called on the British public to pray for Queen Elizabeth or offer condolences in their hearts to her, the day before the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who had been married to the British monarch since 1947, died on April 9 at Windsor Castle aged 99, leaving a “huge void” in her life.

On Saturday, a ceremonial royal funeral will be held at the castle's St George's Chapel, a scaled-down ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions although there will be some traditional grandeur.

Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury who will lead the service alongside the dean of Windsor, said it would be wrong to judge how the 94-year-old queen was feeling from her appearance at the ceremony.

“She's the queen, she will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does. And at the same time, she is saying farewell to someone to who she was married for 73 years,” Welby said.