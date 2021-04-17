Lifestyle

IN PICS | Prince Philip's funeral: Personal touches and social distancing

17 April 2021 - 17:18 By Toni Jaye Singer
Queen Elizabeth sat alone during her husband's funeral in line with the British government's Covid-19 regulations.
Queen Elizabeth sat alone during her husband's funeral in line with the British government's Covid-19 regulations.
Image: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

From the hymns to the choice of hearse — a customised Land Rover Defender — the duke is said to have had much input into his funeral arrangements prior to his death at the age of 99 on April 9.

Custom hearse, dress code debates: Five facts about Prince Philip’s funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel on Saturday
Lifestyle
15 hours ago

The funeral service, which was proceeded by a ceremonial procession, was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance due to the pandemic. This included the queen, the couple's four children  — Princess Anne and princes Charles, Andrew and Edward — and their eight grandchildren.

In line with the British government's Covid-19 regulations, members of the royal family wore masks and practised social distancing within the chapel, which is why the queen was seated alone.

Here are some photographs of this solemn occasion:

A member of the Guidon, Colour and Truncheon Parties stands in front of a sea of floral tributes that were laid out in the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.
A member of the Guidon, Colour and Truncheon Parties stands in front of a sea of floral tributes that were laid out in the grounds of Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.
Image: Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The insignia belonging to Prince Philip are placed on the altar at St George's Chapel ahead of his funeral on April 17 2021 in Windsor, England.
The insignia belonging to Prince Philip are placed on the altar at St George's Chapel ahead of his funeral on April 17 2021 in Windsor, England.
Image: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Windsor Castle in preparation for the Gun Salute on the palace grounds on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip.
The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive at Windsor Castle in preparation for the Gun Salute on the palace grounds on the day of the funeral of Prince Philip.
Image: Antonio Olmos-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Foot Guards Band are seen marching ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.
The Foot Guards Band are seen marching ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle.
Image: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images
A horse-drawn carriage seen in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. In a touching nod to the late royal's love of driving carriages around various royal estates his driving gloves and hat were placed on the front seat.
A horse-drawn carriage seen in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. In a touching nod to the late royal's love of driving carriages around various royal estates his driving gloves and hat were placed on the front seat.
Image: Ian Vogler/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on April 17 2021 in Windsor, England. The couple would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this year.
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle on April 17 2021 in Windsor, England. The couple would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this year.
Image: Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne, at the funeral of their father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne, at the funeral of their father, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Image: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (left), and her mother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch the funeral procession of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince William's wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (left), and her mother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, watch the funeral procession of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Image: WPA Pool/Getty Images
From the hymns to the choice of hearse — this customised Land Rover Defender — Prince Philip is said to have had much input into his funeral arrangements prior to his death at the age of 99 on April 9 2021.
From the hymns to the choice of hearse — this customised Land Rover Defender — Prince Philip is said to have had much input into his funeral arrangements prior to his death at the age of 99 on April 9 2021.
Image: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princes William and Harry (Prince Charles' sons) and Peter Phillips (Princess Anne's son) walk behind their grandfather, Prince Philip's, coffin at his funeral.
Princes William and Harry (Prince Charles' sons) and Peter Phillips (Princess Anne's son) walk behind their grandfather, Prince Philip's, coffin at his funeral.
Image: Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Philip's coffin was draped in his royal standard. This official personalised flag features a cross from the Greek flag and lions from the Danish coat of arms to signify that Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark. Black stripes denote that he was part of the Mountbatten family, while a castle represents his rank as the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip's coffin was draped in his royal standard. This official personalised flag features a cross from the Greek flag and lions from the Danish coat of arms to signify that Philip was born a prince of Greece and Denmark. Black stripes denote that he was part of the Mountbatten family, while a castle represents his rank as the Duke of Edinburgh.
Image: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The coffin of Prince Philip is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel. The chapel is the final resting place of 10 former British sovereigns including Philip’s father-in-law, King George VI.
The coffin of Prince Philip is carried into his funeral service at St George's Chapel. The chapel is the final resting place of 10 former British sovereigns including Philip’s father-in-law, King George VI.
Image: Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Members of the royal family were seated in groups two meters apart in line with Britain's Covid-19 regulations, which stated that only members of the same household could sit together.
Members of the royal family were seated in groups two meters apart in line with Britain's Covid-19 regulations, which stated that only members of the same household could sit together.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry, who is based in LA, flew back to the UK for his grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral. His wife, Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, did not accompany him as her doctor had advised her against travelling.
Prince Harry, who is based in LA, flew back to the UK for his grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral. His wife, Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, did not accompany him as her doctor had advised her against travelling.
Image: Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen

The late British royal had no shortage of posh titles, but it's the one he didn't have that often provokes curiosity
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Why Queen Elizabeth will sit alone at her husband Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth will stand alone as the coffin of her husband, Prince Philip, is lowered into the Royal Vault of  St George's Chapel within the ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Prince Philip’s funeral: Let’s leave Meghan Markle out of it, shall we?

Toni Jaye Singer weighs in on the debate about Duchess of Sussex missing out on this solemn event
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Queen Elizabeth to bid farewell to Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth will bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, her husband of more than seven decades, at a ceremonial funeral on Saturday, with the ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. How to watch Prince Philip's funeral in SA Lifestyle
  4. William, Harry won't walk next to each other at Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...