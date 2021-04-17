IN PICS | Prince Philip's funeral: Personal touches and social distancing
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was laid to rest at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.
Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
From the hymns to the choice of hearse — a customised Land Rover Defender — the duke is said to have had much input into his funeral arrangements prior to his death at the age of 99 on April 9.
The funeral service, which was proceeded by a ceremonial procession, was an intimate affair with only 30 guests in attendance due to the pandemic. This included the queen, the couple's four children — Princess Anne and princes Charles, Andrew and Edward — and their eight grandchildren.
In line with the British government's Covid-19 regulations, members of the royal family wore masks and practised social distancing within the chapel, which is why the queen was seated alone.
Here are some photographs of this solemn occasion: