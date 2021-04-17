Lifestyle

WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

17 April 2021 - 13:27 By Toni Jaye Singer

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be laid to rest on Saturday. Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, he was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

From the hymns to the choice of hearse — a customised Land Rover Defender — the duke is said to have had much input into his funeral arrangements prior to his death at the age of 99 on April 9.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place at St George's Chapel at 3pm (4pm SA time). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 30 guests will attend including the queen, the couple's four children  — Princess Anne and princes Charles, Andrew and Edward — and their eight grandchildren.

It will be proceeded by a ceremonial procession at about 2.40pm (3.40pm SA time).

The entire event will take place within the grounds of Windsor Castle in the UK.

