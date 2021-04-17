Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen

Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, had no shortage of posh titles. While the most widely known of these is the Duke of Edinburgh, he was also the Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich.

However, it's the title he didn't have — that of king — that often provokes curiosity. After all, isn't that what the spouse of a queen is supposed to be called?

Philip was born Prince of Greece and Denmark, but he renounced these titles when he wed Elizabeth in 1947.

At that point he was granted the dukedom, earldom and barony mentioned previously.