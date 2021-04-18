Review

Does Oscars front-runner 'Nomadland' live up to they hype?

This film explores the phenomenon of cash-strapped, 60-something Americans, without houses but not homeless, turning adversity into triumph

Over the better part of the past decade, China-born director Chloe Zhao has made her mark as a chronicler of small lives lived on the margins of American society against the backdrop of dramatic landscapes.



Her films use a combination of deep immersion in the communities she observes and the use of real people as stars of docu-fiction portraits of events from their own lives to create empathetic portraits of the realities of life in the mythical American West in the modern era...