Documentary

'Fake famous': Doccie reveals the grind behind the glam on Instagram

Showmax show confirms what we've seen behind-the-scenes with influencers: Insta-fame takes a little imagination, a little illusion and a whole lot of effort

I recently spent a weekend with an influencer and got a look behind the magic curtain. See that amazing post on Instagram? Pan out, and the picture looks nothing like it appears on the app.



"All it takes is a little imagination, a little illusion and helluva lot of effort - and your life could appear picture-perfect on the Gram," she told me...