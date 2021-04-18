Lifestyle

How Meghan took part in Prince Philip's funeral from afar

18 April 2021 - 10:57 By Toni Jaye Singer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, did not attend Prince Philip's UK funeral as she had been advised by her doctor not to travel. Based in California, she is currently expecting her second child.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Prince Harry attended his grandfather Prince Philip's UK funeral in person, his pregnant wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly watched the proceedings from the pair's home in California.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, was laid to rest at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Winsor Castle on Saturday. The event was televised around the world.

Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, was unable to attend on her doctor's orders. An insider told People magazine that the duchess had expressed her condolences to the queen, who “understands why she can’t travel at the moment”.

Prince Harry attends the funeral service of his grandfather, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on April 17 2021.
Image: Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images

She did, however, find a way to show the royal family her support on the sad day. According to Vanity Fair, Meghan arranged for Harry “to send a wreath to be laid in the Duke of Edinburgh’s name” along with a card she'd written herself.

No off-the-shelf floral tribute, Harper's Bazaar reports that the mix of blooms used to create this custom wreath were chosen for their sentimental significance.

There were campanula (bellflowers) for gratitude, rosemary for remembrance, and roses to represent the duke's birth month — he would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June.

Prince Philip’s funeral: Let’s leave Meghan Markle out of it, shall we?

Toni Jaye Singer weighs in on the debate about Duchess of Sussex missing out on this solemn event
Lifestyle
2 days ago

It included acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, to signify that Philip had been born a prince of Greece and Denmark, and eryngium (sea holly) as a nod to his naval career.

In the tribute to his “grandpa” that Harry posted on the website of the Sussex's non-profit organisation last week, he wrote that he, Meghan and their children would always hold a special place in their hearts for the duke.

