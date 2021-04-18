How Meghan took part in Prince Philip's funeral from afar

While Prince Harry attended his grandfather Prince Philip's UK funeral in person, his pregnant wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly watched the proceedings from the pair's home in California.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, was laid to rest at St George's Chapel within the grounds of Winsor Castle on Saturday. The event was televised around the world.

Meghan, who is expecting the couple's second child, was unable to attend on her doctor's orders. An insider told People magazine that the duchess had expressed her condolences to the queen, who “understands why she can’t travel at the moment”.