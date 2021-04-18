Opinion

If I had to choose an age to be forever, I'd pick 40

That said, there really is no better time than the present, writes Mark Barnes

Sixty-five is an extraordinary number. All numbers are, in their own way, but right now, LXV (as it's written in Roman numerals) is special for me. I've been alive long enough to know that.



Sixty-five is a semi-prime, the product of only two prime numbers, it is the magic constant of a 5x5 magic square (where the lines, columns and main diagonals all add up to the same number). It is perhaps most fabulous because 65 = + + + + (if you know that, then you really need to get out more often). It was also the lowest score in the 2021 Masters golf tournament. You gotta love 65...