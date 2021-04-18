Strange Days

Imprisoned sex pest Harvey Weinstein is falling apart, literally

The disgraced movie mogul has reportedly lost four teeth in the past year, and is said to be going blind

Every few months I like to check up on Harvey Weinstein. What, I wonder, is happening to that old rogue? How are things hanging in his neck of the incarceration system? And I don't mean that in relation to his former fellow in the #MeToo fraternity - the late Jeffrey Epstein. How many women are still reeling from Weinstein's particular approach to spreading the largesse around?



Eighty-seven and counting have come forward with sordid tales of hotel suites and bathrobes (and we all know the statistics about underreporting this sort of thing). I, for one, can never again look at those fluffy white hotel bathrobes in the same way. Never mind the funny terry cloth slippers that make a shuffler out of everyone...