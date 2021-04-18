Moments that had us reaching for the tissues during Prince Philip's funeral

THE WIDOW SEEMINGLY ALONE IN HER GRIEF

The arrangements for Philip's funeral had to be scaled back in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 30 guests were permitted to attend the service, and they had to wear masks and practise social distancing.

The British governments guidelines regarding so-called “support bubbles” also meant that only members of the same household could sit together.

So while cohabiting couples like Princess Eugenie and her husband, for example, could turn to each other for support if need be, the queen sat by herself.

Many people's hearts went out to the widow, seemingly alone in her grief, as she bade farewell to the man she once called her “strength and stay”, who had been her husband for 73 years.