Noxolo Grootboom may have retired as an anchor — but she's not done
Beloved SABC isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom has retired her lyrical language skills after 37 years with the broadcaster —at least those she used on air. As she tells Leonie Wagner, she still has a message to impart
18 April 2021 - 00:00
A three-person glam squad towers over Noxolo Grootboom. One is doing final touches to her makeup, another is fixing her clothes and a third is going over her interview schedule for the day.
Draped in a traditional Venda outfit, Grootboom fills the room with her infectious laugh...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.