Noxolo Grootboom may have retired as an anchor — but she's not done

Beloved SABC isiXhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom has retired her lyrical language skills after 37 years with the broadcaster —at least those she used on air. As she tells Leonie Wagner, she still has a message to impart

18 April 2021 - 00:00

A three-person glam squad towers over Noxolo Grootboom. One is doing final touches to her makeup, another is fixing her clothes and a third is going over her interview schedule for the day.

Draped in a traditional Venda outfit, Grootboom fills the room with her infectious laugh...

