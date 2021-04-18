Humour

Parenting my parents, the 70-something sparring twins

My mother and my late father were inseparable, but boy did they love to bicker

My father passed away two weeks into April last year. This was two weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa had imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Flights were grounded, so the missus and I had to brave the six-hour drive to the Valley of a Thousand Hills for the burial.



It was surreal. We were coming across other vehicles at a rate of one car every 15 minutes. We felt like Will Smith and his dog in the post-apocalyptic movie I am Legend. Me being the mutt, of course, in this analogy...