Film

SA director takes us behind the scenes of Oscar contender 'Love & Monsters'

Michael Matthews says the coming-of-age tale, now on Netflix, harks back to '80s adventures, and its making was a coming-of-age for him professionally too

South African director Michael Matthews had a better 2020 than most. After the critical success of his 2017 debut Five Fingers for Marseilles, a neo-Western set in the Eastern Cape, Matthews secured representation in Hollywood and spent six months reading scripts for his next project.



That film, written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson, starring Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien, is Love and Monsters, released on 500 screens in the US last year and now arriving on Netflix, on the back of an Oscar nomination for its visual effects...