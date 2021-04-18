SA's Neil Sandilands on co-starring with the 'magnificent' Tom Hanks
The '7de Laan' actor on the challenges of stepping onto international stage and his role in the Oscar-nominated film, 'News of the World'
18 April 2021 - 00:01
Affectionately known for his role as Bart in 7de Laan, Neil Sandilands has come a long way since his stint on the local soapie.
What started out as a guest appearance on House soon turned into something bigger on The Americans, The Hundred and The Flash...
