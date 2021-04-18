'Star Trek: Discovery' star Phumzile Sitole on cracking it overseas
The SA-born actress is shining bright on the international stage. She talks about her career struggles and successes
18 April 2021 - 00:01
Local actress Phumzile Sitole caught SA's eye when she bagged her first international gig with a role in TV series The Good Fight.
She has since also appeared in Elementary, Orange is the New Black, Bull and, very notably, as Captain Ndoye in Netflix's Star Trek: Discovery...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.