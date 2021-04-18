'Star Trek: Discovery' star Phumzile Sitole on cracking it overseas

The SA-born actress is shining bright on the international stage. She talks about her career struggles and successes

Local actress Phumzile Sitole caught SA's eye when she bagged her first international gig with a role in TV series The Good Fight.



She has since also appeared in Elementary, Orange is the New Black, Bull and, very notably, as Captain Ndoye in Netflix's Star Trek: Discovery...