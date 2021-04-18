The Oscars are yet to happen, but it's already been a year of historic firsts

Diversity and newbies dominate the 2021 Academy Award's nominations list

The 2020 Oscars organisers managed to squeeze in the awards ceremony for the most coveted statue in the film world just in time to avoid the travel and gathering restrictions imposed on most of the world in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.



Covid-19, as we're all tired of hearing, would change things, possibly forever...