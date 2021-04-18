Woordfees Artists Week gave 'muzzled' performers a breath of air

This Stellenbosch University festival included Flicker & Flash pop-up performances, where shop windows and halls were turned into Covid-safe mini theatres

The beginning of this week marked day 41 of the artists' sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Johannesburg. They refuse to leave until they get detailed answers regarding the mismanagement of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP).



Aside from the weekly virtual updates on PESP, which magnify the NAC's poor communication and administration, the NAC responded with an interdict on the artists' occupation from the high court. The court ruled in favour of the NAC, but the artists will not move. They maintain their peaceful stance alongside fears of state violence...