Young stars hit the big time abroad — then Covid put their dreams on hold

David Gorin speaks to three young women whose showbiz ambitions have had to be deferred

18 April 2021 - 00:02 By David Gorin

The Covid pandemic has devastated the performing arts industries. The careers of three ambitious young women, doing great things in the US, are in limbo. They face dilemmas and challenges, and must make difficult life choices. Artists and performers have an urge to express themselves. 

They dream big and bold. Until they can't. For Zimbabwe-born actress and singer Vongai Shava, work dried up suddenly, a shock as harsh as the physical constraints of New York's Covid-19 regulations...

