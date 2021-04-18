Zoë Modiga's advice for musicians feeling pressured by the pandemic

The singer on her new album, 'Inganekwane', and why she feels SA artists have been let down by the government

Releasing her sophomore album during a pandemic and under lockdown wasn't something that singer, songwriter and performer Zoë Modiga had planned. But, she says, it feels like her new work belongs to this moment and it's the perfect time to have this conversation.



Her critically acclaimed album Inganekwane, which translates as "Zulu fairy tale", was released in June last year when SA was under lockdown. Because of this, she's been unable to do a traditional album rollout, which usually includes promos and tours...