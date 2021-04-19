Masks, longer speeches: 2021 Oscars ‘won’t be like anything done before’

The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday.

The pandemic and a trio of new producers have led to a reinvention of the traditional show in which the world’s highest movie honours are handed out before a seated theatre audience of more than 4,000 A-list stars and industry executives.

Most of the April 25 ceremony will instead be held at the Art Deco Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, where a stage is being built and where presenters will be doing more than opening an envelope with the winner’s name.

“It's not going to be like anything that’s been done before,” director Steven Soderbergh, who is producing the show with Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, told a news conference.

Soderbergh, who directed the 2011 movie Contagion, said the pandemic had “opened up an opportunity to try something that hasn’t been tried”.

“We want the show to have a voice,” he said.