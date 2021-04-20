FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Lifestyle: Loyalty Programme Focus, April 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic has modified consumer behaviour as people have become more willing to try out new stores, brands and websites. People are much more open to trying out new things because it has become so much easier to do so.

A McKinsey & Company report published in 2020 shows that in the US 35% of consumers have tried new brands since the start of the pandemic, while 77% showed new shopping behaviours such as using new channels and new stores.

Locally, while online shopping has also taken off, loyalty programmes have seen growth - 72% of economically active South Africans use them. It is this relationship that brands are attempting to maintain and develop to serve their customers better.