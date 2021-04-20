From personal project to Oscar nomination: 'Emotional' journey to creating 'My Octopus Teacher'

Foster, who grieved over the loss of his friend, showed his 3,000 hours of footage to fellow diver and director Pippa Ehrlich, who shot additional material of the landscape beneath the cold waters of False Bay near Foster's home.

“There were moments where I was editing and I got emotional in certain scenes,” Ehrlich said. “You know, when she loses her leg. The final scene from playing with the fish to her death. I think I cried while I was cutting that.”

When a story has such an impact on someone who is already very familiar with it, “you know that you've got something powerful”, she said.

The Netflix documentary drew a surprisingly wide audience before winning a BAFTA award. It is nominated for an Oscar in the best documentary feature category.

“To receive thousands and thousands of e-mails from people saying that they've been touched ... saying that they'll never eat octopus again,” Ehrlich marvelled.

“The way that it's been received has been incredibly empowering. And yeah, it makes you believe in yourself.”