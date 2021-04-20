Oscar nominated film 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

Paul Raci, nominated for an Oscar for playing a drug abuse counsellor who has lost his hearing in Sound of Metal, said the most common response he receives from deaf people about the film is “how cool you show a bunch of deaf addicts.”

“That sounds a little strange,” Raci said in an interview, “but they're just happy that you're showing them in a light that makes them normal, like you and I. They have the same struggles.”

Advocates hope that praise for Sound of Metal, one of the best picture contenders at Sunday's Academy Awards, and other films will lead to more movies featuring people with disabilities.

Hollywood's underrepresentation of women, Black people and others has faced scrutiny in recent years. Movie studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that awards the Oscars, have taken steps to increase their presence in front of and behind the camera.

Activists have pushed to make those efforts also include people with disabilities of all types.

In the 100 highest-grossing films of 2019, just 2.3% of speaking characters were shown with a disability, according to the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. That percentage, far below the 26% of US adults with a disability, had not budged in five years.