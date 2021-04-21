WATCH | Chrissy Teigen says Meghan's 'just as kind as everyone says she is'

US model Chrissy Teigen says the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is “just as kind as everyone says she is” after the latter reached out to Teigen after the loss of her unborn son.

Teigen praised Meghan during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live! After Show, hosted by Andy Cohen.

The cookbook author was asked if she'd “personally connected” with the duchess since Teigen had defended Meghan several times in the past. The mom of two confirmed that the two connected after Meghan reached out to her after the loss of baby Jack.

“She is really wonderful and so kind, just as kind as everyone says she is. That's why you look at everything and you're like, my God, what is wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious and so crazy?