WATCH | Miss Supranational SA talks all things health in new online show
In an effort to help keep South Africans informed on all things health-related, Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle has launched a new weekly online show, #ChooseDay Talks with Dr Thato.
The informative show will see the beauty queen, who last month completed her medical internship and has been working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic, share her medical knowledge and dish out health-related advice.
With the campaign, Mosehle hopes to help people understand how their bodies work and how to keep healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Issues she will tackle include Covid-19, vaccinations, fertility and women’s issues.
Mosehle will also use the informal online chats to “dispel medical myths while shining a light on disease and how to avoid the pitfalls of an unhealthy lifestyle”.
“As a part of my #ChooseDay Talks with Dr Thato campaign I want to have educational, but also fun and light-hearted, chats on a range of subjects. Whatever form a #ChooseDay episode takes, I hope those who join will learn something new and of use to them in their daily lives,” she said.
“In the end, the aim is to empower everyone who joins in with knowledge to make good personal choices.”
Anyone who is interested will be able to send her questions and suggestions for future episodes via feedback boxes on her Instagram account. Mosehle will also invite experts to take part in the show to “provide a different perspective”.
“Learning about matters that affect our health and wellbeing does not have to be dull. We’re going to have fun and shake things up a bit,” she said.
Mosehle will release a new episode on a different topic every Tuesday on Miss SA and her own Instagram live feeds.
The Miss SA finalist will be taking part in the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland from August 20 to 22 and is the first person under the official Miss SA banner.
• To watch the show, visit official_misssa or thato_mosehle.