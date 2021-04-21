Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss Supranational SA talks all things health in new online show

21 April 2021 - 10:26 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle has launched an online show focused on all things health-related.
Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle has launched an online show focused on all things health-related.
Image: Supplied

In an effort to help keep South Africans informed on all things health-related, Miss Supranational SA 2020 Thato Mosehle has launched a new weekly online show, #ChooseDay Talks with Dr Thato.

The informative show will see the beauty queen, who last month completed her medical internship and has been working as a frontline worker during the Covid-19 pandemic, share her medical knowledge and dish out health-related advice. 

With the campaign, Mosehle hopes to help people understand how their bodies work and how to keep healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Issues she will tackle include Covid-19, vaccinations, fertility and women’s issues.

Mosehle will also use the informal online chats to “dispel medical myths while shining a light on disease and how to avoid the pitfalls of an unhealthy lifestyle”.

“As a part of my #ChooseDay Talks with Dr Thato campaign I want to have educational, but also fun and light-hearted, chats on a range of subjects. Whatever form a #ChooseDay episode takes, I hope those who join will learn something new and of use to them in their daily lives,” she said.

“In the end, the aim is to empower everyone who joins in with knowledge to make good personal choices.”  

Anyone who is interested will be able to send her questions and suggestions for future episodes via feedback boxes on her Instagram account. Mosehle will also invite experts to take part in the show to “provide a different perspective”.

“Learning about matters that affect our health and wellbeing does not have to be dull. We’re going to have fun and shake things up a bit,” she said.   

Mosehle will release a new episode on a different topic every Tuesday on Miss SA and her own Instagram live feeds.

The Miss SA finalist will be taking part in the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland from August 20 to 22 and is the first person under the official Miss SA banner.  

• To watch the show, visit official_misssa or thato_mosehle.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mental health — here’s where you can get help should you need it

Symptoms of depression include a persistent sad, anxious or empty mood, feelings of hopelessness and pessimism, insomnia and fatigue.
News
2 days ago

Miss SA Shudu Musida steps up mental wellbeing drive by hosting virtual run

Musida is hosting a virtual running event on Thursday to highlight wellbeing of the mind and raise funds for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

WATCH | Miss SA top three open up about representing SA on global stage

Miss SA second Princess Natasha Joubert will be the first to represent SA, at Miss Universe on May 17.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Why wasn't Prince Philip a king? After all, he married a queen Lifestyle
  2. Moments that had us reaching for the tissues during Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle
  3. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | April 18 to 24 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library