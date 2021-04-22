Lifestyle

Julius Malema wishes entertainer Uncle Vinny happy birthday: 'Kill them with perfect dance moves'

22 April 2021 - 11:30
Uncle Vinny has a fan in EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Twitter/ Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has made it known he is not only a fan of the famous social media performer and MC Uncle Vinny but also that they have a father and son relationship. 

The firebrand leader showed fans a different side to him when he shared a heartwarming birthday message and words of wisdom for the 19-year-old on Wednesday. 

Malema cautioned the young entertainer against drugs and alcohol abuse as this could destroy his bright future. 

Let them talk, kill them with perfect dance moves. Enjoy Papa,” he tweeted. 

Vinny responded with a simple “thank you”, and fans flocked in the comments to join Malema in conveying well wishes. 

Rapper Riky Rick also wished him well. 

