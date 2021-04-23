2021 Oscars: International film nominees highlight humanity’s darker side

Dramatic portrayals of people’s cruelty towards others are a theme in this year’s best international feature film Oscar race, with stories of genocide, corruption and bullying among entries from five countries that include two first-time nominees.

Denmark’s comedy-drama Another Round is the outlier, with its tale of teachers who agree to drink a certain amount of alcohol every day in the hope it will get them out of a middle-age rut.

Another Round is seen as the front-runner to take the Oscar on Sunday, given that its director Thomas Vinterberg, a co-founder of the Danish “Dogme 95” movement of low-budget naturalistic filmmaking, also snagged a surprise best director nod.

Vinterberg had his own tragedy to cope with when his teenage daughter died in a traffic accident when filming began. Completing the movie became a way to honour her, said star Mads Mikkelsen.

“It is a film about reclaiming your life. It is never too late,” Mikkelsen said.

This year’s other entries are dark, but also convey hopeful messages.