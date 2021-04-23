Introducing Hisense Mobile and its new Infinity H50 range

The standard Infinity H50 has an eye-catching design. As the name suggests, the 6.5" screen looks like it drops off the edge and goes on for forever. The standard H50 comes in Pine Green or Black Jade with a Hisense’s “3D gradient flexible curve design”, which has an iridescent sheen.

Built for content creation, the phone’s standout features are its camera and lens options. The standard Infinity H50 comes with five different camera options. The back has an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP HD main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro-lens and luxury of a 32MP front camera, which adjusts to your current light conditions for high-quality selfie images, consistently. Its 120° wide-angle lens and 108MP HD lens, is one of the world's highest megapixel offerings in a mobile device today.

The Infinity H50 has an Octa-core processor, supported by 6GB of RAM as a standard. The 128GB card can be upgraded to 512GB if needed. To keep all of the contents and any sensitive information secure, Hisense has added facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor to this device.

The Infinity H50 Zoom and H50 Lite versions have slight variations to the standard H50. The H50 Zoom’s most notable feature is the pop-up 16MP front-facing camera with a built-in flash. The H50 Zoom is also visually appealing and comes finished in Black Pearl with the same iridescent effect as the standard H50.

The H50 Lite version has fewer camera and lens options with a slightly smaller RAM and storage space facility. The overall performance of the Lite version is superior in every aspect: from image capturing, design details, screen quality, and battery performance.

In the noisy world of premium Android-powered mobile devices, you’re not going to find a range with more technology and more options than the new Infinity H50 range. Hisense has most certainly come to the carnival.

