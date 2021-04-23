PICS | Fans gather at Prince's Paisley Park estate to remember 'greatest musician ever'

Draped in shades of purple, fans of the late artist Prince huddled in a line outside his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota, waiting to enter the museum to remember the musician's life on the fifth anniversary of his death.

“We came to pay our respects to the best, greatest, most, amazing musician ever. You know, we've been fans forever. We're family. We've made family from all over the world through this man ... It was important for us to be here,” said Barbara Rodgers, who travelled to Minnesota from Florida with her husband Ali and her friend Sara.

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57. His former home and studio located in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen is now a museum.