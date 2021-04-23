Lifestyle

WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else

Fairytale marriage celebration ended before it began

23 April 2021 - 15:08 By Khanyisile Ngcobo

A US couple’s fairytale wedding day took an ugly turn when they were removed from the “wedding venue” for trespassing. 

The couple were meant to exchange vows last weekend at a lavish $5m (about R71m) estate and sent out fancy invitations for the big day and a celebratory brunch the following day. 

According to Inside Edition, the happy groom spotted the venue during a tour of the main house as a potential buyer and loved it so much that he decided to hold his nuptials there.

The dream day took a turn for the sour when the actual owner of the estate who reportedly lives on another property on the estate called the police after he found them on the property and accused them of harassing him.

Police eventually managed to remove the wedding party and no charges were laid against the groom and bride. 

